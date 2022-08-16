Fetterman Seemingly Blames GOP, Dems for Economic 'Mess'

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman might be an equal-opportunity critic in subjectively pointing out the problems taking place in the nation's capital.

In a 30-second Senate ad released Tuesday, entitled "Washington to Blame," the Pennsylvania Democrat seemingly didn't absolve Republicans or his own party from the current U.S. economic "mess."

The ad starts out with Fetterman saying, "The truth is that our economy is a mess because of Washington. The rich, powerful, the insiders and the lobbyists. They're lying about me to take the heat off themselves. It's Washington's fault."

Fetterman then added, "They set the rules, weakened our supply chain and spiked inflation. But we can fix our economy. We must make more stuff in America, cut taxes for working families. Congress shouldn't play in the stock market. And take on anyone that gets in the way. That’s what I believe in."

The media TV buy, which reportedly runs in the six figures, is slated to hit various Pennsylvania markets, including Pittsburgh, Scranton, and Johnstown.

In another commercial running throughout Pennsylvania, entitled "John's Plan to Hold Washington Accountable," Fetterman pledges to address corporate greed and inflation, among other issues.

The immediate proposals include: Banning members of Congress from trading stocks and increasing production in the United States.

Some in the Democratic Party might interpret this last pledge as a thinly veiled knock on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has reportedly profited from a handful of stock trades in recent years, while serving as the third-most powerful leader in American politics.

According to Real Clear Politics, which tracks all the various House, Senate, and gubernatorial races, Fetterman owns a decisive lead over Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz in three major polls: 11 points with Fox News, nine points with USA TODAY/Suffolk, and six points with Fabrizio/Anzalone.

It's an impressive lead, considering Fetterman suffered a stroke a few months earlier, and has not been traveling much since.

On Monday, Oz — who relied on the endorsement of former President Trump to secure the Senate GOP primary, but has apparently invoked a different messaging strategy for the general election — posted a high-tech animated ad which touted Fetterman as "the most radical candidate in the country."