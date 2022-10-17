RNC Sues Pennsylvania for Dems' 'Brazen Defiance' of Election Law

The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against the battleground state of Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled undated ballots cannot be counted in an election.

"The @GOP, @NRCC, and @PAGOP are suing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted Monday. "As the Supreme Court has made clear, undated mail-in ballots should not be counted."

"Pennsylvania Democrats have a history of undermining election integrity and ignoring rules set by the PA legislature," she added in an ensuing tweet. "Republicans are stepping in to promote free, fair, and transparent elections in the Keystone State." A joint statement by McDaniel, National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and PAGOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas denounced Democrats' "brazen defiance" of election law.

"As the Pennsylvania legislature and U.S. Supreme Court have made clear, undated mail-in ballots should not be counted," the joint statement read. "Republicans are holding Pennsylvania Democrats accountable for their brazen defiance of the Supreme Court and the rules duly set by the legislature.

"Pennsylvania Democrats have a history of election integrity failures and Pennsylvanians deserve better: this lawsuit is the latest step in Republican efforts to promote free, fair, and transparent elections in the Keystone State."

The lawsuit addresses the counting of mail-in ballots returned with undated envelopes, arguing state law requires a voter to provide a date, and asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to, at a minimum, order counties to segregate undated or incorrectly dated ballots.

Republicans denounce Pennsylvania Democrat Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman for "brazenly" saying she will ignore the Supreme Court's ruling which made clear that undated ballots should not be counted.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded the dating requirement was mandatory in 2020, a ruling they reaffirmed earlier this year.

The GOP release rebuked Democrats for making Pennsylvania a national "laughingstock" on elections.

"Pennsylvania Democrats' consistent disregard for the election rules set by the legislature has resulted in Pennsylvania being a national election administration laughingstock," Monday's press release read.

"This is the second time in recent weeks that the RNC has brought litigation to remedy these types of issues."

The RNC noted it is involved in 71 cases of election integrity litigation in 20 states this cycle.