Pa. Prison Fires Tower Guard Over Killer's Escape

An unidentified Pennsylvania prison tower guard with 18 years of service has been relieved of duty after failing to detect or report the recent escape of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, sources disclosed to CNN.

The incident has set in motion an extensive manhunt, mobilizing a considerable contingent of law enforcement personnel as Cavalcante continues to elude capture, even as reports of sightings multiply.

"We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon," the source said.

"We have got somewhere north of 350, close to 400 people working on this today as we speak," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters Friday.

"We pulled more people in through the night last night, some additional help from other agencies, from our own agency," he said.

Based on remarks provided by Bivens during a Friday briefing, many reported sightings of Cavalcante have emerged, with roughly eight to nine considered reliable by authorities.

These sightings unfolded near Longwood Botanical Gardens, approximately 3 miles from the prison. In response to the ongoing manhunt, the Gardens evacuated its patrons on Thursday, temporarily shuttering the entire venue. Law enforcement personnel descended the site concertedly, yet Cavalcante managed to elude capture.

Among the other Cavalcante sightings, a trail camera captured one on Monday night, another was officially reported to law enforcement around noon on Thursday, and a third was gleaned from a trail camera image dated Wednesday, which remained unnoticed until Thursday evening.

The sightings reported are as follows, as disclosed by Bivens:

On Aug. 31, jail surveillance video captured Cavalcante making his escape from Chester County Prison.

On Sept. 1, a Pocopson Township resident, where the prison is situated, reported a sighting of Cavalcante inside their home, where he allegedly helped himself to food before departing.

By Sept. 2, authorities obtained surveillance footage placing Cavalcante approximately 1.5 miles from the prison.

According to authorities, a security camera at Longwood Gardens documented the fugitive's presence on the ensuing Monday.

On Tuesday, an alert resident reported seeing Cavalcante in a creek bed on the resident's property.

"We've got a large perimeter secured," Bivens said. "That is a pretty secure perimeter that we can push hard against with the tactical team."

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by maneuvering between two walls while crab-walking, scaling a formidable fence, and navigating across razor wire. This breakout unfolded at the prison located approximately 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

Following a trial in Chester County, Cavalcante was found guilty on Aug. 16 of first-degree murder in connection with his ex-girlfriend's 2021 fatal stabbing in Schuylkill Township.

The victim, 38-year-old Deborah Brandao, was stabbed 38 stab times while in the presence of her two children, aged 4 and 7, who are now in the care of her sister.

Prosecutors contended that Brandao's murder stemmed from her discovery that Cavalcante was a wanted man in Brazil for murder, prompting her to threaten to expose him to law enforcement, a post-conviction statement by Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan revealed.

After the crime, Cavalcante fled to Virginia but was eventually apprehended and returned to Pennsylvania to face the consequences of his actions, reported ABC News.

According to CNN, in addition to the ongoing manhunt, Cavalcante is also a subject of interest in a 2017 homicide case in his native country, Brazil.

In the wake of his escape, Brandao's relatives in the vicinity have resorted to barricading themselves inside their residence, Ryan said Thursday.

"They do have protection, and they are terrified. They haven't left their home," Ryan said. "We do have police detail around them 24 hours a day, but I know they're very, very worried."

Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to residents, describing Cavalcante as dangerous and violent. Authorities have urged residents in the surrounding area to exercise extreme caution, including securing their homes and vehicles by locking all doors and entrances.

Cavalcante, who stands at approximately 5 feet in height and has long, curly black hair and brown eyes, remains at large. Police have announced a reward of $20,000 for any information that leads to his apprehension.