×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pennsylvania | poll | trump | desantis | biden

Pa. Poll: Trump Leads GOP Rivals but Trails Biden

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 01:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Thursday, but Trump has also dropped 1 point against President Joe Biden in the key battleground state.

The new Franklin & Marshall survey found that Trump’s lead over DeSantis has increased to 18 points, up from 16 in April. Trump is now polling at 39%, against 21% for DeSantis. Notable is that the 18-point difference is one of the smallest gaps for DeSantis in any polling against Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy is third in the Keystone State with 9% in the new poll, a boon for the biotech entrepreneur given he didn’t even register in the April Franklin & Marshall poll. Ditto for GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who went from zero to 6% in four months.

Biden has expanded his lead over Trump to 2 points, 42% to 40%, according to Thursday’s release. Biden led Trump 36% to 35% in April.

Among registered voters in Pennsylvania, 30% said Biden is doing an “excellent” or “good” job, up from 27% in April. However, the rating is lower than Trump’s was in Pennsylvania at the same point in time of his presidency.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Thursday, but Trump has also dropped one point head-to-head against President Joe Biden in the key battleground state.
pennsylvania, poll, trump, desantis, biden
200
2023-01-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved