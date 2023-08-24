Pa. Poll: Trump Leads GOP Rivals but Trails Biden

Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Thursday, but Trump has also dropped 1 point against President Joe Biden in the key battleground state.

The new Franklin & Marshall survey found that Trump’s lead over DeSantis has increased to 18 points, up from 16 in April. Trump is now polling at 39%, against 21% for DeSantis. Notable is that the 18-point difference is one of the smallest gaps for DeSantis in any polling against Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy is third in the Keystone State with 9% in the new poll, a boon for the biotech entrepreneur given he didn’t even register in the April Franklin & Marshall poll. Ditto for GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who went from zero to 6% in four months.

Biden has expanded his lead over Trump to 2 points, 42% to 40%, according to Thursday’s release. Biden led Trump 36% to 35% in April.

Among registered voters in Pennsylvania, 30% said Biden is doing an “excellent” or “good” job, up from 27% in April. However, the rating is lower than Trump’s was in Pennsylvania at the same point in time of his presidency.