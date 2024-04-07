×
Blue-Collar Pa. Voters' New Energy: Now Voting Red

By    |   Sunday, 07 April 2024 12:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's denouncing of a "war on energy" is apparently resonating in the battleground state of Pennsylvania as a fracking boom is weighing on President Joe Biden's reelection hopes.

Blue-collar voters in the state see Biden and his Green New Deal Democrat agenda as hostile to their economic and energy cost/inflation concerns.

"Everyone here is aware that it's better for oil and gas if Republicans get elected," Pittsburgh suburbanite Adam Kress told The Wall Street Journal.

Outside the big Pennsylvania cities dominated by Democrats, voters are moving more and more toward Trump in the pivotal state based on energy policies, including fracking, according to the report.

"I will never vote Democrat again — ever — it's just not going to happen," a manager in the state's natural-gas fracking industry John Sabo, 45, told the Journal, saying he left the Democratic Party for Trump in the past two presidential elections of 2016 and 2020.

"The Blue Dog Democrat has the same, exact feelings and thoughts as back then, but now they're voting red."

Washington County lawyer and former member of the Democratic State Committee Alan Benyak told the journal that Biden's energy policies are a deal-breaker.

"It used to be a conservative, middle-of-the-road Democratic Party," Benyak told the Journal about switching parties after 2022.

"I'd go to a state committee meeting and feel like a dinosaur. With this war on the fossil fuel industry, which is still big in Washington County, it was like I was swimming upstream."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 07 April 2024 12:01 PM
