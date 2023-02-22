Due to Fentanyl Crisis, Pa. County Rescinds 'Sanctuary' Status

Butler County, Pennsylvania, formally ended its "sanctuary" status this week, in hopes of curbing the fentanyl crisis that's running pervasive throughout the state.

Before the status change, which was approved unanimously Tuesday by the county prison board, Butler County essentially shielded illegal immigrants from being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Our crime is not just DUIs and retail theft anymore. We have drugs," Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. "Again, that stuff has not come from citizens that are making fentanyl in Butler County. It's being brought here."

Goldinger isn't the first Pennsylvania politician to take a public stand against fentanyl, which currently ranks as the leading cause of death among American adults ages 18-49.

In September, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., demanded "stricter penalties" and "longer jail sentences" for those willing to sell or distribute illegal drugs nationally, most notably fentanyl.

"It's a multipronged approach that we have to take in response to the opioid epidemic," Reschenthaler told Newsmax during the fall. "... Pennsylvania leads in fentanyl deaths; we're third in fentanyl deaths even though we're just the fifth-largest state in population, so it is an issue in Pennsylvania and something that Pennsylvanians have on their minds."

According to Breitbart News, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than 5,100 Pennsylvania residents died in 2020 from unintentional drug overdoses — with 85% of the deaths being opioid-related.

California is also pondering the merits of remaining a "sanctuary" safe harbor, due to the proliferation of drug trafficking.

Breitbart reports that officials in San Francisco are reviewing a plan that would dissolve the city's sanctuary status for "illegal aliens ... being charged with drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl."