×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: penn state | english language | racist | lawsuit

Penn State Prof Forced to Teach 'Racist' English Language

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 04:30 PM EDT

An English professor who was employed by Pennsylvania State University said he was forced to teach that the "English language is racist and embodies white supremacy," the Daily Mail has reported.

Zack De Piero, who was an assistant professor of English and Composition at Penn State-Abington from 2018 to 2022, made the claims as part of a lawsuit filed earlier this month against the college, alleging that the administration had racially discriminated against him and other white staff members.

He said he was also forced to grade Hispanic and Black students on an easier scale and was subject to exercises that focused on critical race theory, where white staff were made to feel "terrible."

De Piero said that after informing the university of his feelings of discrimination, officials punished him by issuing a bullying and harassment complaint against him, and gave him lower scores on his annual performance review, according to the Daily Mail.

The lawsuit also alleged that "When he complained about the continuous stream of racial insult directed at White faculty in the writing department, the director of the Affirmative Action Office told him that 'There is a problem with the White Race.'''

The director also said De Piero should attend "antiracist workshops until [he] gets it, and that he might have mental health issues," with the lawsuit alleging that at some of the workshops, there was a presentation captioned "White Teachers are a problem."

When asked for comment about the lawsuit, Penn State Assistant Vice President for Media and Executive Communications for the University told the Daily Mail that "Penn State does not generally comment on pending litigation."

The university gave a longer response to centredaily.com, stating that Penn State "has repeatedly affirmed its active and ongoing commitment to diversity and equity, and made clear its desire to create an inclusive and respectful environment in which to live, work and study."

De Piero, who left Penn State due to the hostile environment last August, currently works as an assistant professor of English at Northampton Community College.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An English professor who was employed by Pennsylvania State University said he was forced to teach that the "English language is racist and embodies white supremacy," the Daily Mail has reported.
penn state, english language, racist, lawsuit
340
2023-30-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved