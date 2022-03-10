Pence Visits Ukraine Border, Israel

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, traveled to the Ukraine border on Thursday to talk with Ukrainian women and children who are seeking to escape from their war-torn nation.

Pence tweeted photos of his visit showing him talking with those seeking refuge. He said in a tweet that he was accompanied by Edward Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham. He also noted he was there with Samaritan's Purse, an organization founded to meet emergency needs in crisis areas through existing evangelical mission agencies and national churches.

Edward Graham's brother, Franklin, took over the organization in 1978.

Pence wrote: "@KarenPence and I visited the Ukraine border today with @EdwardG1911 and @SamaritansPurse to meet with Ukrainian women and children seeking refuge from war. 2.4 million refugees have already fled and nearly 400,000 have already come through the Korczowa border crossing."

And in another tweet he wrote: "The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great. We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let's stand together as one with the people of Ukraine."

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported that a Pence aide said the former vice president spoke with mothers and children crossing into Poland.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Pence also flew to Israel this week on a jet owned by Miriam Adelson, one of the most powerful donors in the Republican Party.

The news outlet noted that Pence is considering a run for the White House in 2024 and a close relationship with Adelson could potentially bring in tens of million of dollars to his campaign.

Adelson is the widow of former casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.