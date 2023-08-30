Pence Vows to Halt Funds for Gender Surgeries, Trans Lessons in Schools

On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to implement immediate measures targeting federal funding for gender reassignment surgery and confronting what he labels a "transgender agenda" if elected.

"As I've said since I launched my campaign, I'm running for president because I think this country is in a lot of trouble," he said.

Pence plans to prioritize the Education Department from his inaugural day, asserting that he would instruct the agency to issue guidance opposing "transgender curricula and initiate the procedure of impeding federal funding for school districts that advocate transgender education in elementary schools."

Pence has also stated his intention to overturn Health and Human Services Department guidelines concerning gender-affirming care while targeting transgender programs at the Pentagon.

"Our day one executive action plan is an attempt to lay out a vision for those initial actions that we believe would begin to set our nation aright," he added, as reported by The Hill.

Part of the plan, he said, would be to block funding for schools "that promote child transgender chemical or physical procedures."

These planned actions are part of a series of dynamic social issues that Pence, who consistently prioritizes his identity as a "Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order," aims to address immediately following his inauguration, according to the Daily Mail.

In addition, Pence stated he would "end the transgender agenda at the Department of Defense."

The ex-vice president signaled his commitment to discontinuing government-funded gender transition surgery for military personnel while reinstating a prohibition, reminiscent of the Trump administration, on transgender individuals' military service.

"The purpose and focus of the United States military should solely be the protection of our country and its citizens," he said.

As he delineated his proposed courses of action, Pence's statements coincided with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's evasion of a press inquiry regarding President Biden's stance on the participation of biological male athletes in female sports.