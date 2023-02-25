Pence Teases 2024 Run Spring Announcement in Interview

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he could make a decision about running for president in 2024 "by the spring" in an interview with NBC News Friday.

"We're listening; we're reflecting; we're talking to firms," Pence said in the interview, adding that "by the spring, our family expects to have a very clear sense of our calling."

Three Republicans — former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and author and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — officially have declared their candidacies for the race.

Pence said that the GOP in 2024 will "have better choices" than Trump, his former boss, because the times require a different leader.

"I think the times call for different leadership," Pence told NBC. "I'm confident that we'll have better choices than my old running mate, come 2024. [Voters] want to see us and our politics return to the kind of civility and respect that Americans show one another every day."

In his book "So Help Me God," published in November, Pence highlighted his break with Trump during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, following Trump's Twitter posts criticizing him for verifying the 2020 election results amid a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"The truth was, as reckless as the president's tweet was, I really didn't have time for it. Rioters were ransacking the Capitol," CNN reported Pence writing. "Some of them, I was later told, were chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!' The president had decided to be part of the problem. I was determined to be part of the solution. I ignored the tweet and got back to work."

Despite their differences, Pence told NBC News that he still believes special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump and his actions on Jan. 6, issuing a subpoena to force him to testify is unconstitutional and he is working with his legal team to fight it.

"I'll let the process play out. And we'll work with our counsel to make sure that we do as we've always done, and that is adhere to the Constitution," Pence said during the NBC News interview.

In addition to Pence, there is speculation among many Republicans that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may throw his hat in the ring for 2024.

"They understand they are in kind of a sweet spot now. They can feel the demand building, and they don't really have to show any leg yet," said David Kochel, a veteran Republican operative who has been in touch with DeSantis' team to relay interest from activists. "I just don't think there's any urgency yet to start putting things in place."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.