Pence Calls on GOP Competitors to Support Israel

GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence is calling on his competitors to support Israel, "America's greatest ally," after dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday.

Pence also called on the Biden administration "to make it clear, not just to Hamas, but also to Tehran, that America will go to any extent necessary that Israel is able to defend itself."

"I also believe it's absolutely essential that we call out leaders in the Republican Party," he added.

"This is not a territorial dispute in Israel today. This is an unprovoked act of war by Hamas and their sponsors in Tehran. Voices of appeasement like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis, I believe, have run contrary to the tradition in our party where America is the leader of the free world."

A stunned Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price."

Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles from the Gaza border. In some places, they roamed for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response. Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

