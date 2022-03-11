Pelosi: House Will Vote Next Week on Revoking Russia's Trade Status

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House plans to vote next week on legislation revoking Russia's "most favored nation" trade status.

"By revoking 'permanent normal trade relations' from Russia, and doing so with an historic level of coordination with our partners abroad, we will further counter [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's diabolical aggression against the people of Ukraine," she said in a statement.

"When the House returns next week, we will take up legislation to formalize this revocation, and it is our hope that it will receive a strong, bipartisan vote. Putin's premeditated, unprovoked war is an attack on the Ukrainian people and an attack on democracy — and the House remains steadfast in our commitment to partnering with President [Joe] Biden and our allies to level swift, severe punishment and stand with the Ukrainian people."

Removing Russia's status of "permanent normal trade relations" requires an act of Congress, said one senior administration official. But lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have expressed support for such a move.

Biden has moved to revoke Russia's trade status amid bipartisan pressure to do so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and allies to take the action against Russia in remarks to Congress over the weekend. It follows days after the Biden administration moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas products.