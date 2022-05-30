×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pelosi | jeffries | democrats | house

Poll: 82 Percent of Democrat Senior Staffers Say Rep. Jeffries Will Replace Pelosi

Hakeem Jeffries
Representative Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for One Fair Wage)

By    |   Monday, 30 May 2022 03:30 PM

Eighty-two percent of Democrat senior staffers said they believe Rep. Hakeem Jeffries will be the next House Democrat leader after Nancy Pelosi, according to a poll published Monday by PunchBowl News.

After almost 19 years as House Democrat leader, Pelosi is expected to step down at the end of this Congress, and Jeffries, a New York congressman, and House Democratic Caucus chair, is the early favorite, according to a report published January in the Washington Post.

More than two dozen lawmakers recently told the Post that rank and file are ready to move beyond the "old guard" of octogenarians that include Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.

Jeffries, if picked, would be the first Black person to lead either party in either chamber.

"I can't prognosticate the future or what would happen, but if we are playing 'what if there is ever a change,' I think it is very important and would have no problem saying that, if I had a crystal ball, I would want the leadership to be reflective of this wonderful democracy in America we live in," Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, told the Post. "Certainly, I would like to be able to say that I was part of the process that had the first Black American to be speaker of the U.S. Congress."

Asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" last December whether he heard the rumors that he could replace Pelosi, Jeffries laughed and said, "It's an honor to be able to chair the [Democrat] caucus."

The Washington Times in April reported that Jeffries was running a stealth campaign to replace Pelosi as the party's leader by spreading money around and working backroom deals to line up support.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Eighty-two percent of Democratic senior staffers believe Rep. Hakeem Jeffries will be the next House Democratic leader after Nancy Pelosi, according to a poll published Monday by PunchBowl News.
pelosi, jeffries, democrats, house
298
2022-30-30
Monday, 30 May 2022 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved