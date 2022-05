House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence, according to media news outlet TMZ.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested just before midnight. His blood alcohol content was registered at 0.08 or higher. His bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

The pair have been married since 1963.