Police Refuse to Release Body Cam Footage of Paul Pelosi's DUI Arrest

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has refused to release video footage showing the DUI arrest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it could "jeopardize" the investigation.

CHP on Thursday denied a public records request seeking the release of body and dashboard camera video documenting Paul Pelosi's arrest last month on suspicion of drunk driving, the New York Post reported.

The department previously said Paul Pelosi went through a stop sign before his 2021 Porsche was struck by another car in Napa Valley on May 28.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked at the Napa County Sheriff's Office on DUI charges, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Bail was set at $5,000 and he was released May 29.

In a letter, CHP informed Fox News that it has body-cam footage of Pelosi's arrest, "however, the Napa County District Attorney's Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation."

District Attorney Allison Haley's office posted a statement Thursday on Facebook regarding the Pelosi case.

"The Napa County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing charges stemming from the DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi on May 29th, 2022, in Napa County, California," the statement said.

"Mr. Pelosi agreed to a court date of August 3, 2022, at 8:30 am in Napa County Superior Court. If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time. The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County."

Haley added that no decision had been made regarding possible charges against Pelosi, and any speculation to the contrary was incorrect.

The district attorney's statement came after social media posts claimed that all DUI charges against Pelosi were dropped.

"Paul Pelosi's DUI charges have been dropped," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted Wednesday. "Is anyone really surprised?"

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963. They have five children and split their time between San Francisco and Washington, D.C.