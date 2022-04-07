×
House Speaker Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID

House Speaker Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during the annual North Americas Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

Thursday, 07 April 2022 11:13 AM

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday. 

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

He added: "The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

Pelosi, 81, is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. She is the highest-profile government official to test positive for the virus. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


