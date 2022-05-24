13 US Bishops Back Archbishop Cordileone Denying Pelosi Communion

Several U.S. Bishops are backing the decision by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to bar House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from receiving Holy Communion.

As of Monday, 13 bishops have delivered public statements praising the move to prevent Pelosi from receiving the sacrament over her pro-abortion advocacy, according to Breitbart.

Bishop James D. Conley of the Lincoln Diocese praised Archbishop Cordileone on Twitter for his "courageous pastoral outreach to a member of his flock."

"His actions are made as a shepherd with the heart of Christ," Bishop Conley wrote.

"We fervently pray for a conversion of heart for Speaker Pelosi and for all those who advocate for the destruction of human life in the womb," a follow-up tweet read. "Let us pray that all people recognize the dignity of every human soul: man, woman and child, born and unborn."

Bishop Donald Hying of the Madison Diocese issued an official statement emphasizing that he "fully" supports Cordileone's "prudent decision."

Pelosi "has persistently taken public positions in support of legal abortion, contrary to her professed Catholic faith, choosing to separate herself from full Communion with the Catholic Church, and therefore is not to present herself for the reception of Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco," he wrote.

Meanwhile, James J. Martin, a notable Jesuit priest and editor-at-large of America Magazine, said in a Twitter statement that he is "pro-life" but believes "denying Communion to politicians is the wrong way to address this pastorally."

The priest later shared a quote from Pope Francis saying he has "never denied Communion to anyone."

"What must a pastor do? Be a pastor. Don't go condemning. Be a pastor because he is a pastor also for the excommunicated," Martin's quote of Francis continued.