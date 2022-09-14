×
Tags: pelosi | biden | white house | inflation

Pelosi Nudges Crowd to Clap for Biden at WH Event

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., take part in a celebration of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. (Francis Chung/E&E News/Politico via AP Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 11:31 AM EDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday nudged a crowd to clap during a White House lawn event when she praised President Joe Biden for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Mr. President, thank you for unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all our children. Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible," Pelosi said, followed by a moment of silence from the crowd.

"That's an applause line," she told them.

"And let us salute Leader Schumer [and] his colleagues in the Senate for their extraordinary leadership and the success in bringing this bill to the floor," Pelosi said.

Schumer then proclaimed: "That's an applause line!"

There were more than 1,000 people on the South Lawn for the event, where Biden also addressed the crowd.

"I believe Republicans could have and should have joined us on this bill as well," Biden said. "After all, this bill cut costs for families to help reduce inflation at the kitchen table."

Pelosi's "applause" line was reminiscent of Jeb Bush's "please clap" moment in his failed 2016 presidential campaign, per the Daily Mail.

