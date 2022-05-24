×
Pelosi Wonders Why Church Doesn't Punish Death Penalty Supporters

house speaker nancy pelosi attends a funeral service in 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 01:21 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., penalized by Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco for her support for abortions, noted that the church doesn’t punish supporters of the death penalty.

Pelosi made her comments during a Tuesday interview on the  MSNBC show, “Morning Joe.” They came after the archbishop said she would be denied the sacrament of the Catholic Mass known as Holy Communion.

Pelosi was denied Communion because of "the grave evil she is perpetrating" by supporting abortion, the archbishop wrote in a letter released by the Archdiocese of San Francisco on Friday.

He also wrote that he has made "numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi" to help her understand "the danger to her own soul she is risking." Strongly hinting that Pelosi has not responded to him, the archbishop concluded, "She is not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

Pelosi now wonders why he hasn’t applied the same ban on Catholics who back the death penalty.

“I wonder about the death penalty, which I am opposed to,” she said. “So is the church, but they take no action against people who may not share their view.

“I come from a largely pro-life Italian-American Catholic family, so I respect people’s views about that. But don’t respect us foisting it onto others.”

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 01:21 PM
