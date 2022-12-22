WH: Pediatric Medicine Makers Working 24/7 to Meet Demand

A number of pediatric medicine manufacturers and distributors are working 24/7 to meet the growing demand of medicine shortages brought on by the surging spread of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, according to the White House.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with manufacturing and distribution leadership this week, specifically regarding the shortages of children's medicines.

Among the pharmaceutical companies present at the meeting were Perrigo and Johnson & Johnson.

The meetings were held to acknowledge the various stockpiles of medicine, ahead of what some medical experts are already calling a "brutal" flu season.

"All the companies shared that they are running manufacturing facilities 24/7 to meet demand, supplies of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible, and there is no widespread shortage of pediatric medicines," the HHS said in a statement.

With the flu season starting early this year, a number of large pharmacy chains, such as CVS and Walgreens, have begun limiting the amount of child pain medication for customers.

As a justification of its decision, Walgreens said retailers are experiencing supplier fulfillment issues due to increased demand for over-the-counter medicines. However, the company also acknowledged it has enough product to "support our customers and patients," according to The Hill.

RSV is a common respiratory virus "that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis [inflammation of the small airways in the lung] and pneumonia [infection of the lungs] in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, according to the CDC, "surveillance has shown an increase in RSV detections and RSV-associated emergency department visits and hospitalizations in multiple U.S. regions, with some regions nearing seasonal peak levels. Clinicians and public health professionals should be aware of increases in respiratory viruses, including RSV."

Various media outlets report the number of COVID-19 cases jumping in recent weeks, but the death counts appear to be relatively flat compared to last year at this time.

According to The Hill, 30 pediatric flu deaths have occurred so far in the U.S. in the current flu season.

According to the CDC, flu activity remains high, but appears to be "declining" in some parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the Biden White House announced it would be releasing doses of the prescription flu medicine Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Jurisdictions "will be permitted to request additional doses of Tamiflu," if they have used up their concentrated stockpiles, writes The Hill.