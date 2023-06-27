Pedestrian Deaths Rise Sharply on US Roads

The number of pedestrians who were struck and killed by vehicles in 2022 was the highest in the U.S. since 1981, according to a report based on state government data, The New York Times reported.

At least 7,508 people who were walking were struck and killed in 2022. The report is published by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit group.

The report used preliminary data from government agencies in 49 states (excluding Oklahoma) and Washington, D.C.

From 2010 to 2021, pedestrian deaths increased from 4,302 to 7,624, a 77% rise, according to the federal data. In the same period, other types of traffic fatalities increased by 25%.