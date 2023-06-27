×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pedestrians | vehicles | deaths | roads | walking | car

Pedestrian Deaths Rise Sharply on US Roads

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 11:46 AM EDT

The number of pedestrians who were struck and killed by vehicles in 2022 was the highest in the U.S. since 1981, according to a report based on state government data, The New York Times reported.

At least 7,508 people who were walking were struck and killed in 2022. The report is published by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit group.

The report used preliminary data from government agencies in 49 states (excluding Oklahoma) and Washington, D.C. 

From 2010 to 2021, pedestrian deaths increased from 4,302 to 7,624, a 77% rise, according to the federal data. In the same period, other types of traffic fatalities increased by 25%.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The number of pedestrians who were struck and killed by vehicles in 2022 was the highest in the U.S. since 1981, according to a report based on state government data, The New York Times reported.
pedestrians, vehicles, deaths, roads, walking, car
335
2023-46-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved