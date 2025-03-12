Sen. Graham: Time for Putin to 'Show His Cards'

Despite previously suggesting that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might have to resign, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., struck a more conciliatory tone, saying Zelenskyy is showing he wants peace.

Now, it's Russian President Vladimir Putin who is drawing Graham's skepticism on willingness to end the war.

"It is clear to me that President Zelenskyy is willing to make peace," Graham posted Wednesday on X. "As Secretary Rubio said, the ball is now in Russia's court. "I am extremely skeptical that Russia will accept the ceasefire, and I am very doubtful they want to end this war.

"Zelenskyy has passed the test of wanting peace. It is now up to Putin to show his cards."

Graham's post began with praise for President Donald Trump and his peace negotiators, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in getting Ukraine to come around on a ceasefire that Zelenskyy had famously rejected in the Feb. 28 Oval Office spat.

"Well done to the Trump Team for getting Ukraine on board with the 30-day ceasefire proposal and moving strongly toward an honorable peace deal," Graham wrote.

Zelenskyy had balked at a minerals deal and talk for a ceasefire, telling Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance that Putin has a history of not abiding by ceasefires or diplomacy.

Graham will try to pull a lever on his end in the Senate, putting pressure on Putin for peace by leveraging enhanced sanctions, adopting Trump's "hell to pay" warning on Russia that Trump had used repeatedly on getting Hamas to release all the hostages from Oct. 7.

"In order to move toward peace, I will be introducing bone-breaking sanctions and tariffs against Russia before the end of the week," Graham wrote in his X post.

"If they do not pursue the ceasefire with the same vigor as Ukraine, there will be hell to pay. "I expect overwhelming bipartisan support for my proposal."