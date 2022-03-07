China to Provide Aid to Ukraine, but Won't Condemn Russian Invasion

China will offer humanitarian aid to Ukraine while at the same time touting, as indicated by the country's foreign minister, Beijing's "rock solid" relationship with Moscow.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Monday that the Red Cross Society of China would provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. Yi's comments come in the face of his emphasizing a strong relationship with Russia.

"China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in pushing for peace and promoting talks and is willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation when needed," Yi said, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions."

According to The Washington Post, Yi suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone call, had encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin peace talks "as soon as possible." But Yi also ruled out the possibility that war would undermine the relationship between the two Eastern countries.

China and Russia's relationship "is not subject to third-party interference," Yi emphasized.

"No matter how perilous the international situation, China and Russia will … continuously advance with a new era of comprehensive strategic partnership."

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said Friday that when it comes to brokering a peace deal, "it must be China."

"We have not asked for it, nor have they asked for it, but since it has to be a power and neither the U.S. nor Europe can be [mediators], China could be," Borrell told El Mundo.

In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Saturday that China had "sufficient tools to make a difference" diplomatically.