WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pawol | mlb | female | umpire

Jen Pawol Makes History as MLB's First Female Umpire

Saturday, 09 August 2025 05:09 PM EDT

Jen Pawol made history as the first woman to umpire a Major League Baseball regular-season game when she worked Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins and host Atlanta Braves.

Pawol, 48, was the first-base umpire in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Truist Park. She is expected to work third base in the second game before calling pitches behind the plate in Sunday's series finale.

A fifth umpire was needed for the crew because of the doubleheader. Saturday's first contest serves as a makeup for the originally scheduled contest on April 6 that was postponed.

Pawol has been a minor league umpire since 2016 and previously worked spring training games in 2024 and 2025. She is one of 17 current Triple-A call-up umpires eligible to substitute in MLB games.

Pawol described being "overcome with emotion" when the league called her Thursday to notify her of her MLB debut, according to ESPN.

"It was super emotional to finally be living that phone call that I'd been hoping for and working towards for quite a while, and I just felt super full," Pawol said. "I feel like a fully charged battery ready to go."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jen Pawol made history as the first woman to umpire a Major League Baseball regular-season game when she worked Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins and host Atlanta Braves.
pawol, mlb, female, umpire
193
2025-09-09
Saturday, 09 August 2025 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved