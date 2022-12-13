Whelan's Family Backs Biden Efforts Amid Criticism

With many criticizing President Joe Biden for freeing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for basketball player Brittney Griner without also securing Paul Whelan's release, Whelan's family backed the administration in a statement on Tuesday, saying that getting him out of Russian imprisonment is a high priority, The Hill reported.

Critics have included former President Donald Trump, who said in a post that the deal that did not include Whelan, a former Marine, was a "stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA."

White House staff held a virtual meeting with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan's sister, on Monday, according to the statement from the family, which they said gave them confidence that the administration is "not letting grass grow under their feet," The Hill reported.

The family's statement added that "the announcement of imminent discussions with the Russian Federation is also positive news [and] these initial steps give us hope that the third time is the charm," referring to both Griner's freedom and the release in April of former Marine Trevor Reed, who was exchanged in a prisoner swap with Moscow.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that a "regular engagement" with Russian officials concerning Whelan's case will take place this week.

The Russians rejected including Whelan in the Bout deal because they are holding him to a higher standard due to his conviction for espionage, according to White House officials.

Last week the Whelan family said in a statement that the administration "made the right decision" to secure Griner's freedom, according to The Hill.

As for Trump's statement, the Whelan family has criticized the former president for failing to prioritize his release when he was in office.

But the family also said that all the increased attention concerning Whelan's detention has led to surge in support from "all political perspectives sending Paul their best wishes and hope for a speedy return home. Americans pulling together for an American."

The family's statement added that "if he ever worried that he'd been forgotten, I think this will provide Paul reassurance that he remains in people's prayers."