×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul | whelan | prisoner | exchange | russia | demands

Report: Russia Wanted Assassin Krasikov as Part of Whelan Deal

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 07:24 PM EST

Russia reportedly demanded that convicted hit man Vadim Krasikov be part of any prisoner exchange involving Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned by the Kremlin on espionage charges the U.S. claims are bogus.

Russia wanted Krasikov, serving a life sentence in Germany over the 2019 assassination of a Chechen rebel in Berlin, along with convicted arms dealer and terrorist Viktor Bout in exchange for Whelan and imprisoned U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, CNN reported Friday. But Germany was not willing to release Krasikov.

Griner was released Thursday from a Russian penal colony, where she had been imprisoned after being convicted of drug possession in Moscow in August, after the U.S. released Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death" and who was serving a 25-year prison sentence, to Russian authorities.

"We have shown an openness to talk about that which is actually available to us and gotten only in response a demand for something not available to us," a senior Biden administration official told CNN.

CNN reported the U.S. made other offers to Russia for Whelan such as Alexander Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece to the U.S. in August and is facing charges of money laundering, and Roman Seleznev, a convicted Russian cybercriminal serving a 14-year sentence in the U.S.; but the Russians wanted to exchange Whelan, whom they consider a spy, for a Russian spy, Krasikov.

Frédéric Bélot, an attorney who represented Vinnik in France before his extradition to the U.S., told CNN he could see Vinnik being part of future negotiations for a prisoner swap.

"They [Vinnik and Whelan] make part of the possible 'candidates' for the next swap," Bélot said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia reportedly demanded that convicted hit man Vadim Krasikov be part of any prisoner exchange involving Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned by the Kremlin on espionage charges the U.S. claims are bogus.
paul, whelan, prisoner, exchange, russia, demands
274
2022-24-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved