Paul Weiss Chair Brad Karp Resigns Over Epstein Emails

Thursday, 05 February 2026 08:56 AM EST

Prominent Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss said on Wednesday that Brad Karp had resigned as chairman of the firm and it had appointed Scott Barshay to be his successor.

Karp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The firm did not give a reason for his resignation, but on Tuesday it had said Karp “regrets” his interactions with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after a trove of emails revealed more extensive communications between the two men than previously known.

Karp attended dinners with Epstein and sought his help getting his son a job with a Woody Allen film production, according to the firm and a Reuters review of emails, contained among millions of documents the Department of Justice released last week as part of the Epstein files.

Karp's firm was targeted last year by President Donald Trump for its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. It was also cited for its association with a prosecutor who investigated the president. 

Trump's order suspended security clearances for the firm's lawyers and restricted their access to government buildings and officials.

In a deal with the administration, Paul Weiss scrapped its internal DEI policies and donated  $40 million in legal work to support the administration's causes.

Karp defended the deal, saying Trump's order "could easily have destroyed our firm" and put it out of business.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

