Sen. Paul Praises High Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., often at odds with President Donald Trump’s use of executive power, hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that Trump exceeded his authority by imposing sweeping tariffs on nearly every U.S. trading partner.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize a president to impose broad-based tariffs, marking a significant setback to Trump’s use of emergency powers to reshape U.S. trade policy.

"The Supreme Court defended the Constitution by rejecting the use of 'emergency' powers to impose taxes," Paul wrote on X. "Tariffs are taxes and the power to declare them belongs to the Congress.

"This goes beyond this case. No future administration, including a socialist one, can use 'emergency' powers to get around Congress and tax by decree."

In another post, Paul shared a screenshot of a highlighted portion of the majority opinion that stated, "the power to impose tariffs is very clearly … a branch of taxing power."

"The Supreme Court makes plain what should have been obvious: The power to impose tariffs is very clearly a branch of the power to tax," he wrote.

In a third post, Paul shared a screenshot from a concurring opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The opinion stated, in part, “In all, the legislative process helps ensure each of us has a stake in the laws that govern us and in the Nation’s future.

"For some today, the weight of those virtues is apparent. For others, it may not seem so obvious. But if history is any guide, the tables will turn and the day will come when those disappointed by today’s result will appreciate the legislative process for the bulwark of liberty it is.”

"For anyone putting loyalty to a person above loyalty to the Constitution, Justice Gorsuch’s remarks should be required reading," Paul wrote. "His words are a reminder that our highest duty is to the rule of law and the founding principles that define America."

Trump told reporters that the Supreme Court ruling still left his administration broad authority to escalate tariffs under other statutes, citing language he attributed to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent.

"Although I firmly disagree with the court's holding today, the decision might not substantially constrain a president's ability to order tariffs going forward," Trump said, reading from the dissent. "And it doesn't."