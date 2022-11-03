Legislators' Security in Question After Pelosi Attack

Members of Congress are calling for increased security after the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that left him hospitalized.

Paul Pelosi was attacked last week at his home in San Francisco by a man who was allegedly looking for the speaker, according to police. Since the incident, multiple members of Congress have spoken out about protecting legislators and their families.

NBC News found in interviews that many members of Congress do not take advantage of a program that provides up to $10,000 for security measures, including cameras, motion sensors, locks, and panic buttons. Some said that their living situations, such as living in a condominium complex with many closely spaced units, prevent them from using the program.

"The attack on Paul does strongly suggest that the most visible spouses need some protection," a Democratic lawmaker, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told NBC News.

A House GOP legislator added that additional security should be provided to "every member in leadership since they become lightning rods for the conference."

The lawmaker said that lower-ranking members who "insist on saying things that are highly incendiary" ought to provide for their own security.

"Maybe if you incurred the costs of your security, you might think about what you are saying/doing more closely," he added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who has spoken out about receiving repeated threats of violence, told MSNBC that "there are not enough resources available to me" to increase her security.

"If people are able to get to the speaker of the House, who has full detail with her and has access to the level of security that she does, and harm her husband to the point that he needs surgery, can you imagine how somebody like me who doesn't have Capitol security detail, that doesn't have the resources to be able to get 24-hour on-the-clock security detail for my four children, my husband, and my relatives — I am mortified," Omar said.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told The Hill that it's "sad" that the intruder was not seen before the attack despite being caught on security cameras at Pelosi's home.

"I think that's sad," Bacon said. "You gotta be monitoring these cameras, that's why you've got the cameras there. It's the Speaker of the House. There should have been better security for her and for her husband."