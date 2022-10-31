Law Enforcement: Pelosi Attack Suspect Had List of Targets

The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi had a list of people he allegedly wanted to target, according to CBS News.

David Wayne DePape, the man accused of bludgeoning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer at his San Francisco home Friday, could have been planning attacks on others, law enforcement sources told the news outlet.

While they have not characterized the list as a "hit list," authorities believe DePape, 42, might have been planning to assault other people, the sources said.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday and will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, according to authorities.

Police have not identified a motive but have said the attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, was "not a random act."

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning shouting "Where is Nancy?"

Nancy Pelosi, 82, was in Washington, D.C., with her security detail at the time of the attack.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect planned to keep Paul Pelosi tied up until Nancy returned to their home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.

Police were dispatched to the residence after Paul Pelosi placed a 911 call while the alleged assailant was still inside the house.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday responding officers saw both Pelosi and DePape holding the hammer before "the suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

The New York Post reports DePape's name is linked with two conspiracy-theory blogs, though it is unclear if he wrote the bizarre content featured on them.

Relatives and acquaintances confirmed to CNN he often shared conspiracies on Facebook and seemed "out of touch with reality."

Though no longer accessible, the Post reports DePape's Facebook page featured a slew of posts promoting inaccurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election, and the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building.

According to the Post, DePape also had a number of transphobic posts on the page and shared website links that claim COVID-19 vaccines are lethal.

In a letter to her fellow members of Congress on Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said her husband's "condition continues to improve."

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," the House speaker wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," she added.