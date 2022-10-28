×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul pelosi | nancy pelosi | attack

Reports: Pelosi Hammer Attacker Was Seeking House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and husband Paul Pelosi. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 02:14 PM EDT

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and beat him with a hammer in their San Francisco home reportedly was looking for her.

The intruder confronted the Speaker's husband, shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" reported CNN and The Associated Press, citing unnamed sources familiar with the details of the attack.

CNN also reported the suspect told police he was "waiting for Nancy" when they arrived at the scene.

The suspect, identified by David Depape, 42, of Berkeley, is in police custody.

“The motive for this attack is still being determined,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said at an afternoon press briefing.

“Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer,” Scott said.  “The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”

Scott said Depape was being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse aand other charges.

Sources say the suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi's home. The speaker was in Washington, D.C., when the attack occurred early Friday morning, and her 82-year-old husband suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Paul Pelosi is being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling, and other injuries, and the speaker's spokesman, Drew Hammill, said her husband is expected to recover fully.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday said on Twitter that she and her husband are "appalled" by the attack, and that the family "is in our hearts, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Capitol Police Friday released a statement stating the department is assisting the San Francisco Police and the FBI in a joint investigation into the home invasion and attack.

The statement also gave further information on the response to the attack, saying that special agents with the USCP's California Field Office had "quickly arrived on the scene, while a team of investigators from the Department's Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation."

According to sources familiar with the details of the break-in, the assailant got into the Pelosi residence from the back of the house. The speaker's security detail was not present as she was not at the California home.

Sources also said there may be a video of the incident, as there are security cameras at the Pelosi home.

This article contains reporting from Newsmax wire services.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and beat him with a hammer in their San Francisco home reportedly was looking for her.
paul pelosi, nancy pelosi, attack
430
2022-14-28
Friday, 28 October 2022 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved