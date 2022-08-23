Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty to DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pleaded guilty Tuesday to a DUI charge stemming from his May car accident and arrest.

According to court records, Pelosi pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, TMZ reported.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and charged with DUI.

He was sentenced to three years probation and five days of jail time, with credit for time served.

Pelosi also must complete eight hours of a court work program, take a three-month drinking and driving course, put an ignition interlock device on his car for a year, and pay a $150 fine.

Earlier this month, Paul Pelosi pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office in late June revealed it had accused Pelosi of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.8 (the legal limit for driving in California) or higher, causing injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

The Daily Mail on June 13 published the police mug shot of Paul Pelosi, who was described as "glassy-eyed" and staring at the camera "shame-faced."

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) refused to release video footage showing the DUI arrest.

In a press release, CHP reported that Paul Pelosi's 2021 Porsche was struck in Napa Valley by another car late on May 28. Roughly 80 minutes later, Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The CHP officers who responded said Pelosi had "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication" — watery eyes, slurred speech and a "strong odor" of alcohol on his breath, TMZ reported.

The police report said Pelosi handed officers his "11-99 Foundation" card when they asked him for ID. The foundation provides financial assistance and scholarships to CHP officers and their families.