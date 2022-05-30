Report: Pelosi's Husband Ignored Stop Sign Before Car Crash, DUI Arrest

The California Highway Patrol has released more details regarding the car crash and subsequent DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In a press release, the CHP reports that Paul Pelosi's 2021 Porsche was struck in Napa Valley by another car late Saturday night. Roughly 80 minutes later, Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Neither driver in the crash was hurt.

Pelosi, 82, was booked early Sunday at the Napa County Sheriff's Office on DUI charges, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Bail was set at $5,000.

News of the arrest was first published by TMZ.

The Daily Mail reportedly obtained Pelosi's arrest report.

Paul Pelosi was apparently driving east on Walnut Lane, roughly 5 miles south of the Pelosi family vineyard in St. Helena. This took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. local time.

According to the arrest report, Pelosi pulled out on state Route 29 to cross it and went through a stop sign, and his car was struck by a 2014 Jeep being driven north on the state road by Jesus V. Lopez, 48.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver Brown University's commencement address.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said the speaker was not with her husband at the time and would not comment on the matter.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.