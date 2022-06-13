Paul Pelosi's 'Glassy-Eyed' DUI Mug Shot Released

The police mug shot of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, taken just after he was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after a car crash in California in May, has been released.

The Daily Mail published the photo, in which it described Paul Pelosi as "glassy-eyed" and staring at the camera "shame-faced." The Associated Press has also shared the photo from the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Pelosi is wearing a brown suit jacket and a white collared shirt.

According to reports, he had just left a dinner with friends and was on his way home when he pulled onto the busy highway just before midnight May 28.

A police report shows the 82-year-old Pelosi's 2021 Porsche pulled into the highway and was struck by a 2014 Jeep driven by 48-year-old Jesus V. Lopez. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were declared totaled by their insurance companies.

Nancy Pelosi was on the East Coast making a speech when her husband was involved in the crash and has declined to comment on it.

Pelosi's blood alcohol content was at least 0.08%, the legal level of intoxication in California. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3 for an arraignment when Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley says she will bring charges if her office decides by then to do so.

"The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi," Haley said in a written statement to the media last week. "No decision has been made at this time. Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect."

The crash is at least the second involving Paul Pelosi. In 1957, when he was 16 years old, he was driving his sports car when it flipped and killed his 19-year-old brother, David, according to a report in the San Francisco Examiner at the time.

Both teens were trapped under the car, but Paul Pelosi managed to get free and call for help. His brother was believed to have been strangled by a neck brace he was wearing from a swimming accident, the report said.

Paul Pelosi told the responding officer his brother had told him, "This is a bad stretch – better slow down," as they approached a tight curve, but he was unable to do so through downshifting the stick-shift vehicle.

Pelosi also was cited twice in 2011, according to the Mail: once for running a red light and once for veering over the center line.