Pelosi's Husband Involved in Crash Before DUI Arrest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was involved in a two-vehicle collision before his DUI arrest Saturday night, CNN reported Monday.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attempting to cross in Napa County's State Route 29 in a 2021 Porsche late Saturday when he was in a collision with a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said, the New York Post reported.

CHP didn't identify either driver as being at fault in the crash, and there were no injuries reported, CNN reported. The Jeep's driver was not arrested, the report said.

TMZ first reported that Paul was arrested just before midnight. His blood alcohol content was registered at 0.08 or higher. His bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

"The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press.

Nancy was in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Paul, a former venture capitalist, has been married to Nancy since 1963, and they have five children. They split their time between Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, near where he was arrested.

Paul previously was in the news after buying 2,500 shares of Tesla stock as Democrats called for increased green energy spending, according to a congressional filing.

He purchased the stock on March 17, when the company's share price reached approximately $872 per share by the end of the day.

In December, Speaker Pelosi said lawmakers should be able to participate in stock trading, despite the potential ethics concerns.

"We have a free market economy; they should be able to participate in that," she said at the time.

She then did an about-face and worked with House Democrats to ban members of Congress and senior staff from trading stocks.