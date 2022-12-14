Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker to Appear in Court Wednesday

The man who attacked Paul Pelosi is set to appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence related to the assault, reports The Washington Post.

David DePape has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors will try to convince a San Francisco County Court judge that the case should go to a trial.

"There is evidence pouring in every single day," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said last month.

Prosecutors said the beating was "near fatal."

Paul Pelosi sustained a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

DePape, according to prosecutors, sought to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – police recovered zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the home.

They also found a "roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal" in his backpack.

He also told police on the day of the attack that he was "going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her."

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" investigators alleged in the federal complaint.

The suspect is also alleged to have told investigators that "by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions."