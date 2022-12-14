×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul pelosi | attacker

Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker to Appear in Court Wednesday

David DePape
David DePape (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:35 PM EST

The man who attacked Paul Pelosi is set to appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence related to the assault, reports The Washington Post.

David DePape has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in late October.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors will try to convince a San Francisco County Court judge that the case should go to a trial.

"There is evidence pouring in every single day," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said last month.

Prosecutors said the beating was "near fatal."

Paul Pelosi sustained a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

DePape, according to prosecutors, sought to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – police recovered zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the home.

They also found a "roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal" in his backpack.

He also told police on the day of the attack that he was "going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her."

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" investigators alleged in the federal complaint.

The suspect is also alleged to have told investigators that "by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The man who attacked Paul Pelosi is set to appear in court Wednesday as prosecutors are expected to unveil new evidence related to the assault, reports The Washington Post.
paul pelosi, attacker
276
2022-35-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved