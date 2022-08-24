Paul Newman's Daughters Sue Family Foundation

Paul Newman's legacy is "under assault" by the family foundation because its leaders have strayed from the late actor's wishes, two of the movie star's daughters claim in a lawsuit.

Elinor "Nell" Newman and Susan Newman are suing Newman's Own Foundation for breach of fiduciary duty, according to the filing in Connecticut state court, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The daughters allege that the foundation's board of directors ignored their late father's wishes by slashing the amount of money they each receive to give to charity.

"Mr. Newman granted to Newman's Own Foundation the rights to his name, image and likeness and other publicity and intellectual property rights, but not unconditionally," the lawsuit states, the New York Post reported.

"Instead, Mr. Newman made that grant on the condition that Newman's Own Foundation allocate $400,000 each year to each of his 'Daughters' Foundations,' for them to donate to charities identified by his daughters pursuant to specific rules that he established."

The lawsuit claims the board in 2020 cut the yearly amount that each daughter receives to direct charitable donations from $400,000 to $200,00.

"The years since Mr. Newman's death consist of a long and consistent pattern of disregard, by those in control, of Mr. Newman's specific intentions and direction, coupled with mismanagement, scandal, and questionable practices," the suit claims, the Post reported.

The suit adds that the movie star's legacy is being attacked by the "very organization he founded in an effort to preserve and expand" it.

The lawsuit also says that Newman's will was amended — provisions meant to empower Newman family members in dealings with the foundation were stripped — a few months before his death, when he wasn't mentally competent.

The daughters are seeking $1.6 million in damages to be donated to charities of their choosing, along with a judgment that requires the foundation to abide by what they say were their dad's wishes.

"This lawsuit does not seek personal compensation for Mr. Newman's daughters, but simply seeks to hold Newman's Own Foundation accountable to the charities they have shortchanged in recent years," attorney Andy Lee said in a statement, the Post reported.

A spokesman for the foundation said philanthropic decisions by the board vary each year.

"Best practices surrounding philanthropic organizations do not allow for the establishment of perpetual funding allotments for anyone, including Nell and Susan Newman," the spokesman said, WSJ reported.

"A meritless lawsuit based on this faulty wish would only divert money away from those who benefit from Paul Newman's generosity."

Paul Newman's widow, actress Joanne Woodward, and three other daughters are not part of the lawsuit against the foundation.

Paul Newman launched Newman's Own in 1982 with a homemade salad dressing and later produced pasta sauce and other products. The company has donated more than $600 million over 40 years, WSJ said.