×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul | domestic | terrorism | bill | police

Rand Paul Blasts Dems for Domestic Terrorism Bill

rand paul speaks during a conference
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 11:33 AM

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped Democrats for their domestic terrorism bill, calling it an "insult" to police and the military.

Senate Republicans on Thursday prevented the legislation to establish domestic terrorism offices at various federal law enforcement agencies after recent mass shootings across the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously scheduled a vote on a bill that passed the House. However, the procedural vote failed to garner the 60 votes necessary due to Republican opposition.

The 47-47 vote on the bill was along party lines. Had the bill passed, it would have created a task force within the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to analyze and combat white supremacist infiltration in the military and federal law enforcement agencies, according to The Hill.

"It would be the Democrat plan to brand our police as white supremacists and neo-Nazis," Paul said, according to The Western Journal.

"I've met policemen throughout Kentucky and I've not met one policeman motivated or consumed with any kind of racial rage. What an insult it is to put a bill before this House that says, Our Marines are consumed with white supremacy and neo-Nazism."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped Democrats for their domestic terrorism bill, calling it an “insult” to police and the military.
paul, domestic, terrorism, bill, police
195
2022-33-27
Friday, 27 May 2022 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved