Rand Paul Blasts Dems for Domestic Terrorism Bill

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped Democrats for their domestic terrorism bill, calling it an "insult" to police and the military.

Senate Republicans on Thursday prevented the legislation to establish domestic terrorism offices at various federal law enforcement agencies after recent mass shootings across the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously scheduled a vote on a bill that passed the House. However, the procedural vote failed to garner the 60 votes necessary due to Republican opposition.

The 47-47 vote on the bill was along party lines. Had the bill passed, it would have created a task force within the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to analyze and combat white supremacist infiltration in the military and federal law enforcement agencies, according to The Hill.

"It would be the Democrat plan to brand our police as white supremacists and neo-Nazis," Paul said, according to The Western Journal.

"I've met policemen throughout Kentucky and I've not met one policeman motivated or consumed with any kind of racial rage. What an insult it is to put a bill before this House that says, Our Marines are consumed with white supremacy and neo-Nazism."