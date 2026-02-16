WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: paul caine | winter olympics | ticket | sales

On Location CEO: Winter Olympics Ticket Demand Surged Late

Monday, 16 February 2026 07:21 AM EST

Demand for Winter Olympics tickets has risen later than for other major sports events, with fans committing after the holiday season and continuing purchases into the Games' second week, On Location CEO Paul Caine said.

"With the Olympics, there's a varying degree of when the desire begins," Caine told Reuters on Saturday.

"In this particular Winter Games, it feels like the holidays came upon us and people started to decide they wanted to go after that.

"Even now, we're halfway through the Games and people are still buying and then getting on planes to come here. So it's interesting how the demand curve changes."

Fans packed the streets around the Arco della Pace, where one of two Olympic cauldrons dazzled tourists and locals over the weekend as enthusiasm for the Games appeared to be surging.

The Games in Italy have so far gone off largely without a hitch, with ticket sales currently at 85%, or 1.27 million sold as of Saturday.

Caine said differences in the timing of ticket and hospitality purchases for major international sporting events often reflect regional buying habits.

Americans typically purchase earlier while European and some Asian customers tend to decide later, a pattern he said can complicate planning for global events.

Demand for this summer's FIFA World Cup has come early, driven by anticipation of the tournament's return to North America, he said.

Interest was strong even before the draw in December and accelerated further afterward.

Caine pointed to the Super Bowl as another event that draws early buyers, typically soon after packages go on sale in May or June, as fans lock in plans well ahead of the game.

For the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, On Location is working to develop a variety of options at various price points.

"We're going to have hundreds of thousands of guests coming to LA who are going to want to do more than just have a ticket to go see the Olympics," he said.

"We will help them with all of the things they need, whether it's hotels, transportation, ticketing, experiences, excursions to have a bucket list, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Sports tourism has emerged as a major economic driver, with spending in the sector reaching $600 billion annually and projected to surpass $1 trillion within a few years, Caine noted.

"The growth rate is extraordinary," he said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Demand for Winter Olympics tickets has risen later than for other major sports events, with fans committing after the holiday season and continuing purchases into the Games' second week, On Location CEO Paul Caine said. "With the Olympics, there's a varying degree of when...
paul caine, winter olympics, ticket, sales
390
2026-21-16
Monday, 16 February 2026 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved