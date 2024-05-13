W.Va. AG Presses DOJ on Collusion in Trump Prosecutions

Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is trying to find out why a former high-ranking Department of Justice employee is being used in the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.

Morrisey on Monday filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the DOJ regarding documents that could indicate whether the Biden administration colluded with New York prosecutors in Trump's trial in which he is charged with falsifying business records to cover a payment of $130,000 before the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Matthew Colangelo was acting assistant attorney general — the No. 3 spot in the DOJ — in the Biden administration from January 2021 until he was hired by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in December 2022 and assigned as the lead prosecutor in Trump's case.

Colangelo, who had several roles in the Obama administration, reportedly was a paid consultant for the Democratic National Committee in 2018.

"We need to get to the bottom of this political prosecution of a former president who is on track to defeat the incumbent in November," Morrisey said in a statement to the Washington Examiner, referring to the other criminal indictments Trump faces in Georgia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., as he seeks another term as president.

In a letter Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Morrisey pointed out that Colangelo was hired by Bragg, and Colangelo worked as a consultant with the DNC — both evidence of collusion.

"Coordinating to advance election-influencing prosecutions directly violates the [DOJ's] own guidelines, which says the Department cannot take 'any action ... for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.' " Morrisey wrote. "So unlawful coordination must stop immediately."

Morrisey wrote Americans have a right to know whether the DOJ is using taxpayer money as a "coercive lever" to "manipulate elections."

"This strategy against a former President and current political candidate seems to be an unprecedented weaponization of the prosecutorial system for political ends," he wrote.

In addition to Colangelo, Morrisey mentioned Trump's prosecution for 2020 election interference in Georgia by Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, where public records revealed Fulton County prosecutors were in contact with the White House.

"In short, the public facts confirm that DOJ is tied up with Democratic prosecutors' intent on doing exactly the kind of politically motivated work that Department policy says is forbidden," Morrisey wrote.

In his FOIA request with Garland, Morrisey is seeking documents involving Colangelo's transition from the DOJ to Bragg's office, plus documents concerning meetings attended or contact by a DOJ employee with special counsel Jack Smith, Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James, Bragg, Willis, or anyone who reports directly or indirectly to them.

Newsmax reached out to the DOJ for comment.