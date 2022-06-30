Dem Sen. Patrick Leahy Breaks Hip, Undergoes Surgery

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the longest-serving member of the Senate, fell in his home on Wednesday and will have surgery for a broken hip.

The senator fell on Wednesday evening while at home in McLean, Virginia. He will receive emergency surgery to repair his hip, which The Hill notes could affect when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is able to schedule a full vote.

"This morning, Sen. Leahy will undergo surgery to repair a broken hip that he suffered as a result from a fall at his house in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night," Leahy’s office said in a statement.

"Having been born blind in one eye, the Senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception. He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him," the statement continued.

Leahy, 82, is third in the presidential line of succession. He previously announced his intent to retire at the end of the year, after serving eight terms in the Senate.