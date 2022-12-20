Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Southern Border Has Reached 'Collapse' Stage

The current state of the United States-Mexico border is "not even a catastrophe anymore, it's a collapse," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

From Fallon's perspective, there's a simple explanation for why the Biden administration and Democrats, in general, aren't doing much to address the open border.

"Three-quarters of the descendants of illegal migrants vote for the Democratic Party," Fallon told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They're looking for future voters, and they want dependents," added Fallon, while referencing the Democrats.

The Texas Republican lamented how the Democrats never talk about "the 3.8 million people that are waiting to come to this country, legally respecting the laws of the rules of the country that they want to become a part of, that can contribute to our nation.

"Because when they get here and they have a skill set that's going to make them and then enable them to thrive and contribute to their communities, they're probably not going to be net Democratic voters," said Fallon.

The border mess has moved on from catastrophic, said Fallon. Now, "it's a collapse."

"We had 234,000 illegal border crossers in April, which was 1,258% worse than the last April President Trump had been in office and that was the worst month on record until May, which was 241,000 illegal crossings, which was 930% worse," Fallon continued.

"So, it's roughly 10 times worse than it was when we had a president that actually cared about our country and put America first. And we need to have the safety of Americans be paramount in our mission statement, because if you're not safe, then you're not free."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!