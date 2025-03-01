FBI's Patel Responds to Short Epstein Case File Release

FBI Director Kash Patel has promised full cooperation with the Attorney General's office on the release of files surrounding the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Patel received a terse letter this week from Attorney General Pam Bondi. What Bondi had been told would be a release of all FBI documents in the case was disappointingly short.

The AG's letter to Patel demanded full compliance. Bondi said she received information that someone within the FBI was holding back. Bondi gave the FBI a short deadline of 8 a.m. on Friday, February 28, to send the remaining files to her office. There is no word yet from either whether that complete release has occurred. But Patel said it will happen.

Patel wrote on his account on X, "The FBI is entering a new era — one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued."

But Patel did not say when. "If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be."

In a later post on a slightly different topic, Patel addressed the issue of FBI agents fulfilling their work agreement to uphold the Constitution, or else. "Stay the course and abide by our high standards, and I will always have your back. Deviate in anyway, and you will not be a part of this FBI.