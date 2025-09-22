WATCH TV LIVE

Patel: Man Who Allegedly Fired on ABC Station in Custody

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 05:19 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel said the alleged gunman who opened fire on an ABC affiliate in Sacramento, California, is in custody.

"The FBI has taken into custody the suspect linked to the shooting into ABC10's Sacramento station lobby under a federal hold for interference with licensed broadcasts. Targeted acts of violence are unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," Patel said in a post on X.

Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 63, reportedly also wrote a note that said: "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondi. They're next. — C.K. from above," according to a federal complaint filed Monday by the U.S. attorney's office in Sacramento.

Hernandez-Santana was initially arrested by the Sacramento Police Department Friday evening but released on bail the next day. The FBI arrested him hours later.

If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possessing and discharging a firearm within a school zone, and a maximum of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine for interfering with a radio communication station.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


