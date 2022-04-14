Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Ukraine Needs Aid Beyond What's Approved

The United States must "arm the Ukrainians to the teeth" for their fight against Russia, including asymmetrical aid such as advanced missile systems that have not been approved through the Biden administration's latest aid package, Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Thursday.

"If we give Ukraine the tools, I think the outcome will surprise the world," the Texas Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I don't think anybody could have foreseen the incredible resistance and courage that the Ukrainians have put up with the Russians and, quite frankly, the ineptitude of the Russian military."

Fallon said he signed a letter back in November, "beseeching and pleading the Biden administration to send more asymmetrical aid then, and they inexplicably dragged their feet for six weeks."

The administration announced an $800 million aid package on Thursday, he added, and that "does include the things that the Ukrainians need and want, including 300 Switchblade drones, which are "a great munition because it can loiter and then it can really attack with precision into the heart of the enemy."

The Ukrainians will get howitzers and artillery shells, but still, they need the asymmetrical aid, said Fallon.

"[They need] more Javelins, which we are sending, but [also] Harpoons and Stingers, S-300s, to shoot down Russian jets," said Fallon.

Meanwhile, the concern is growing that Russia could move on to attack the country of Moldova, and Fallon noted meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who early in the Russia-Ukraine conflict signed a formal application for her country to become part of the European Union.

"She looked at us and said 'please help us remain a member of the free world,'" said Fallon. "That's what's at stake here. Not just for the 44 million Ukrainians, but the nearly 3 million Moldovans as well."

Fallon also discussed the ongoing situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, which is expected to become flooded with more migrants with the lifting of the Title 42 restrictions set in place during former President Donald Trump's administration.

"We've seen 55% of the expulsions in February were due to Title 42," said Fallon, adding that the border will become a "catastrophe" without the public health restriction enacted to keep people with COVID-19 from coming into the United States.

"We are all American citizens living with COVID restrictions right now," he said. "It should be the same at the southern border. And if you don't want to use COVID as an excuse, use the fentanyl crisis."

Fallon further discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's move to send immigrants on to Washington D.C., after press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed it as a stunt.

"Jen Psaki is a stunt on a daily basis," said Fallon. "I think we should send buses to Nancy Pelosi's mansion in San Francisco and Joe Biden's beach in Delaware, and to Chuck Schumer's palace up in New York State. Help send them to Boston and Martha's Vineyard and all the other blue states that don't understand the crisis or probably, I don't know if they understand it or don't care."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here