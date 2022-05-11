Florida Passenger Lands Plane When Pilot Becomes Sick

A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport Tuesday afternoon when the pilot became incapacitated, CNN reported.

Two people were aboard the single-engine Cessna 208 when the pilot of the plane had a "possible medical issue," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The passenger told air traffic control that he didn't know how to fly the plane, according to LiveATC.net audio CNN obtained.

"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

"Have you guys located me yet?" the passenger asked, according to the Palm Beach Post. "I can’t even get my nav [navigation] screen to turn on. It has all the information on it. You guys have any ideas on that?"'

Air traffic control eventually located the Cessna Caravan 20 miles east of Boca Raton, the Palm Beach Post reported.

An air traffic controller gave the passenger instructions on flying and landing the plane, according to the audio.

"Try to follow the coast either north or southbound," the air traffic controller said. "We're trying to locate you."

"Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate," the controller continued.

The plane miraculously touched down safely at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

In additional audio captured by LiveATC.net, another air traffic controller conveyed to other planes what had unfolded.

"You just witnessed a couple of passengers land that plane," the tower operator told an American Airlines pilot waiting to take off for Charlotte, N.C.

"Did you say the passengers landed the airplane?" the American Airlines pilot asked. "Oh, my God. Great job."

The condition of the pilot was not immediately known. The FAA is investigating.