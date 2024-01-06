×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: party | rfk | celebrities | fundraiser

Tyson, Warwick, Bocelli, Sheen Skip RFK Jr.'s Party

By    |   Saturday, 06 January 2024 12:03 PM EST

A mixture of reports has come out regarding who or who will not be attending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s birthday party and fundraiser on Jan. 22.

Boxer Mike Tyson, singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, and actor Martin Sheen will not attend Kennedy's birthday, the New York Post's Page Six reported Friday.

On Instagram Stories, Sheen expressed that he had would not be attending Kennedy's birthday and that President Joe Biden won his support.

"I do not endorse RFK Jr. nor will I be attending his party," Sheen wrote, later adding, "I wholeheartedly support @joebiden and the Democratic ticket for 2024.”

In response to Sheen, a rep for Fighting 4 One America told the Post, "Mr. Sheen's attendance was confirmed in writing by his representative, and we would not have included Mr. Sheen in the guest list had we not received that confirmation."

Nonetheless, according to British news outlet The Sun, "rap star Eric B, who is tipped to announce his candidacy for public office in New York, Grammy-winning singer Sangeeta Kaur, and U.S. TV medic Dr. Drew Pinksy" are said to attend.

Kennedy has also drawn the support of rock guitarist Eric Clapton, who, since last September, has raised nearly $2.5 million for the leading independent candidate.

A representative for Kennedy's campaign told the Post they don't know who is attending the event.

"The Indian Wells fundraiser," they stated, "is a PAC event. The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation, either as entertainment or as a guest."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A mixture of reports has come out regarding who or who will not be attending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s birthday party and fundraiser on Jan. 22.
party, rfk, celebrities, fundraiser
258
2024-03-06
Saturday, 06 January 2024 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved