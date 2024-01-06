Tyson, Warwick, Bocelli, Sheen Skip RFK Jr.'s Party

A mixture of reports has come out regarding who or who will not be attending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s birthday party and fundraiser on Jan. 22.

Boxer Mike Tyson, singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, and actor Martin Sheen will not attend Kennedy's birthday, the New York Post's Page Six reported Friday.

On Instagram Stories, Sheen expressed that he had would not be attending Kennedy's birthday and that President Joe Biden won his support.

"I do not endorse RFK Jr. nor will I be attending his party," Sheen wrote, later adding, "I wholeheartedly support @joebiden and the Democratic ticket for 2024.”



In response to Sheen, a rep for Fighting 4 One America told the Post, "Mr. Sheen's attendance was confirmed in writing by his representative, and we would not have included Mr. Sheen in the guest list had we not received that confirmation."

Nonetheless, according to British news outlet The Sun, "rap star Eric B, who is tipped to announce his candidacy for public office in New York, Grammy-winning singer Sangeeta Kaur, and U.S. TV medic Dr. Drew Pinksy" are said to attend.

Kennedy has also drawn the support of rock guitarist Eric Clapton, who, since last September, has raised nearly $2.5 million for the leading independent candidate.

A representative for Kennedy's campaign told the Post they don't know who is attending the event.

"The Indian Wells fundraiser," they stated, "is a PAC event. The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation, either as entertainment or as a guest."