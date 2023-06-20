Morning Consult Poll: Most Parents Worry About Climate

A new Morning Consult study found that 91% of parents in India, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States are concerned about the climate, leading to changes that are reshaping their lives and purchasing habits.

More than half (53%) say it has affected their perspective on having more children; 43% said they had reconsidered working for a company based on its commitment to environmental and social issues.

The research also found many parents favor companies that are taking action to address climate change. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents prefer products that are sustainably sourced, and 60% say sustainable company practices play a large part in their purchasing habits.

That is despite the findings that the vast majority of parents (84%) acknowledge the cost of living is rising and more than half (57%) believe engaging in environmentally friendly practices takes up a lot of time.

The study found that most parents think key players in the corporate world must act, too. Most parents (51%) believe that companies have "a lot" of responsibility in holding themselves accountable on climate action, as opposed to customers (36%).

HP commissioned global research firm Morning Consult to conduct independent research on this topic. It was conducted May 18-26 among a sample of 5,007 adults. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

"Like every generation before them, today's parents have their own unique pressures, especially the climate crisis," said Michele Malejki, HP global head of social impact. "It's why we're going beyond our business impact to make our business better for people and the planet."

According to the United Nations: "Rising temperatures are fueling environmental degradation, natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, conflict, and terrorism. Sea levels are rising, the Arctic is melting, coral reefs are dying, oceans are acidifying, and forests are burning."

Billions of tons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere every year as a result of coal, oil, and gas production. The last four years were the four hottest on record.