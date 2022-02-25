Ukraine Celebrates Downing Russian Plane Carrying Paratroopers to Kyiv

Ukraine has claimed its air defenses downed Russian Ilyushin II-76 aircraft carrying a landing force of paratroopers near Vasilkova south of Kyiv.

The report came Friday night from Ukrainian Armed Forces chief of general staff's official Twitter account, as Ukraine is expecting a full-scale assault on the capital of Kyiv to lead to a bloody battle for the control of the city into Saturday.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's official Facebook page announced the strike with a translation of the war report in English.

''Our forces of the PPO knocked down il-76 with an enemy paratroopers in the area of Vasilkova,'' the Facebook post just before 6 p.m. Eastern time read. ''This is revenge for Lugansk 2014.

''Death to the enemies!''

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted about the report, asking how many casualties might have resulted.

The above reference to Lugansk 2014 is a reference to the reported more than 14,000 people killed in fighting between Ukraine's army and the Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.