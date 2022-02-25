×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | paratroopers | kyiv | invasion | plane | russian Iiyushin ii-76

Ukraine Celebrates Downing Russian Plane Carrying Paratroopers to Kyiv

Russian Ilyushin Il-76 planes fly Moscow last May
Russian Ilyushin Il-76 planes fly Moscow last May. (Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 February 2022 06:38 PM

Ukraine has claimed its air defenses downed Russian Ilyushin II-76 aircraft carrying a landing force of paratroopers near Vasilkova south of Kyiv.

The report came Friday night from Ukrainian Armed Forces chief of general staff's official Twitter account, as Ukraine is expecting a full-scale assault on the capital of Kyiv to lead to a bloody battle for the control of the city into Saturday.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's official Facebook page announced the strike with a translation of the war report in English.

''Our forces of the PPO knocked down il-76 with an enemy paratroopers in the area of Vasilkova,'' the Facebook post just before 6 p.m. Eastern time read. ''This is revenge for Lugansk 2014.

''Death to the enemies!''

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted about the report, asking how many casualties might have resulted.

The above reference to Lugansk 2014 is a reference to the reported more than 14,000 people killed in fighting between Ukraine's army and the Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukraine has claimed its air defenses downed Russian Ilyushin II-76 aircraft carrying a landing force of paratroopers near Vasilkova south of Kyiv.
paratroopers, kyiv, invasion, plane, russian Iiyushin ii-76
173
2022-38-25
Friday, 25 February 2022 06:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved