WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paramount global | layoffs

Paramount Global Begins Layoffs

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 12:14 PM EDT

Paramount Global was to begin laying off 15% of its workforce in the U.S. starting Tuesday as part of its planned job cuts, the media giant said in an internal memo.

Paramount, which owns networks like CBS, MTV, and Comedy Central, aims to reduce annual costs by $500 million and return to profitable growth before its merger with David Ellison's Skydance Media.

In an internal memo, Paramount's co-CEOs said the company is at an "inflection point" where changes are necessary to strengthen the business.

The layoffs, which were announced during a post-earnings call last week, are expected to affect about 2,000 people. The layoffs will continue through the end of 2024, with 90% of the cuts expected to be completed by the end of September.

The restructuring comes as the New York-based company navigates a challenging linear TV market, having recently written down the value of its cable networks by nearly $6 billion.

The company's streaming division, which includes Pluto TV and Paramount+, reported its first quarterly profit in three years on Thursday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Paramount Global was to begin laying off 15% of its workforce in the U.S. starting Tuesday as part of its planned job cuts, the media giant said in an internal memo.
paramount global, layoffs
173
2024-14-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved